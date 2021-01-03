Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $42.58 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including Binance, KuCoin, Korbit and Bitrabbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BitMax, Hotbit, Bittrex, MXC, Coinsuper, Korbit, Bitrabbit, WazirX, Dcoin, BiKi, HitBTC, IDEX, KuCoin, Binance, BitAsset and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

