FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $325.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

