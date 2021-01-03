Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives $2.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNMA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

FNMA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,533. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

