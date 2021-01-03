Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

FSLY stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.38. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,681 shares of company stock worth $52,289,751 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 34.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

