Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post sales of $82.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.90 million and the highest is $83.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $58.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $290.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $291.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $378.18 million, with estimates ranging from $348.33 million to $394.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

FSLY stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $87.37. 3,331,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,681 shares of company stock valued at $52,289,751. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

