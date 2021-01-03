FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, HADAX and CoinMex. FansTime has a market capitalization of $327,548.69 and $340,103.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00112073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00156901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00483788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00260818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018101 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HADAX, Gate.io, FCoin, Bit-Z and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.