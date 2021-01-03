Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXTR. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

EXTR stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $847.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,466 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 159,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40,177 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

