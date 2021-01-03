Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) to Issue None Dividend of $0.35 on January 20th

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Extended Stay America has raised its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

STAY stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extended Stay America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

