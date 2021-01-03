Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) (LON:EVG) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) (LON:EVG) shares were down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.19 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.35 ($0.14). Approximately 657,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,512,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.15).

The stock has a market cap of £14.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.10.

About Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

