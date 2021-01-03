EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post sales of $132.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.03 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $127.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $509.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.86 million to $510.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $543.32 million, with estimates ranging from $536.31 million to $555.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $818,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,280 shares of company stock worth $4,487,698. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 878,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EVERTEC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 605,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in EVERTEC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 379,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,165. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

