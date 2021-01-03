Everex (EVX) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Everex token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $422,671.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everex

EVX is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

