Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

NYSE:EB opened at $18.10 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.49 million. Research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

