Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Hits $730,889.56

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Evedo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Evedo has a market cap of $730,889.56 and approximately $822,755.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00246914 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $639.10 or 0.01894261 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

