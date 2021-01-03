Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,685.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.