Etherparty Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $234,363.95 and approximately $50,401.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00039946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00271817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $687.74 or 0.02098754 BTC.

Etherparty is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

