Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Realty Income Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

O has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of O opened at $62.17 on Friday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

