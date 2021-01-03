Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) Receives GBX 173.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.67 ($2.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) alerts:

Shares of EQN remained flat at $GBX 110.40 ($1.44) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 266,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,151. Equiniti Group plc has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 226.20 ($2.96). The company has a market cap of £403.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.15.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.