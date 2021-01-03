Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) Receives GBX 173.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.67 ($2.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of EQN remained flat at $GBX 110.40 ($1.44) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 266,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,151. Equiniti Group plc has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 226.20 ($2.96). The company has a market cap of £403.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.15.

About Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN)

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.