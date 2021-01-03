Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 255,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 311,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a market cap of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 128.04% and a negative net margin of 2,173.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entera Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,608 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.06% of Entera Bio worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Entera Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

