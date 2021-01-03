Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $256.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.09 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $210.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $766.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.50 million to $769.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.94.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $189.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after buying an additional 457,070 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 183.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $860,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.