EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

NYSE ENLC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $10,676,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,088,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 967,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 114.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 605,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.