Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at $777,608.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $95,507. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energous by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

