Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE ENR opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

