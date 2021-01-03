Energi Reaches Market Cap of $48.07 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Energi has a market capitalization of $48.07 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00004055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00027560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00116364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00162890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00500190 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00270277 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018421 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,346,307 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

