Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENDP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Endo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

