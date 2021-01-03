Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Director Buys C$409,400.00 in Stock

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.45 billion and a PE ratio of 42.41.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.63.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

