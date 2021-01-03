Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $61.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of EMRAF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. 1,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

