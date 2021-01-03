Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $117,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $163,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.