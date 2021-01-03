Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0832 on Major Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00445908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 211.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,121,520 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.