EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDPFY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDPFY stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.64. 7,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $67.04.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.