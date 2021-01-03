Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 535 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13). Approximately 121,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 441,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 553 ($7.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £940.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 536 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 480.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 26.56 and a quick ratio of 25.75.

In other Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) news, insider Glen Suarez sold 24,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77), for a total transaction of £128,034.06 ($167,277.32).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

