DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.32 ($36.84).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €33.40 ($39.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.64. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €34.18 ($40.21). The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.