Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.82 million and the lowest is $33.43 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $135.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $136.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.