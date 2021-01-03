Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F)’s (DUE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.32 ($36.84).

ETR DUE opened at €33.40 ($39.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.64. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a one year high of €34.18 ($40.21).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

