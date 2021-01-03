Dragonchain Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and approximately $153,704.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00256736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.82 or 0.01964510 BTC.

About Dragonchain

DRGN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,997,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

