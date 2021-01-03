Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $77.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 149.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00257090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $624.96 or 0.01914142 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

