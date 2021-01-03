DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.57.

DouYu International stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.12.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 627,907 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 683.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,639 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,738,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 803,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

