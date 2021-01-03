Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. BidaskClub lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 406,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 64,322 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 355,107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 707,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 125,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 193,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $54.71 million for the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.