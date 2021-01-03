Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 144.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $131,845.58 and $16.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 170.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,768,916 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

