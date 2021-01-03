Diamond Price Tops $1.99 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00005895 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $1,525.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,559,647 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

