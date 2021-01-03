Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.66. 2,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,220. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. Diageo has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

