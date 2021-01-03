DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get DHT alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DHT by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DHT by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in DHT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 211,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $771.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.