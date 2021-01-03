DEXTools Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $266,550.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00163287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00500341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018296 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,042,403 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.