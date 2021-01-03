DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.08 Million

Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report sales of $998.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $979.00 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 607,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,127. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -227.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

