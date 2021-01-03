Dent Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and approximately $953,489.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00036886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.61 or 0.01985196 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,475,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

