Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 136,291 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $9,927,436.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,409,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE DELL opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $75.39.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
