Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 136,291 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $9,927,436.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,409,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DELL opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $75.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 52.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

