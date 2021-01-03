Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLVHF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of DLVHF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $155.25. 708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

