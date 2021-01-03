Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLVHF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DLVHF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $155.25. 708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.