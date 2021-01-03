Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0583 on Major Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $17.64 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00261514 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.87 or 0.01902736 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

DVP is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.