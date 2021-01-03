Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,548.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $205,673.17 and approximately $2,548.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00122526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00171536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00512798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019531 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning was first traded on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

