Dawn Protocol One Day Volume Hits $282,787.00 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $282,787.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00163042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00501731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270273 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018385 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,725,841 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

