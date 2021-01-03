Davis R M Inc. Has $407,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,176,000 after buying an additional 990,226 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

